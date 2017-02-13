Dakota Access owner and tribes opposing pipeline meet in court

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The company building the Dakota Access pipeline is expected at a court hearing Monday to lay out its argument against a motion from the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe for a temporary restraining order to immediately halt construction of the final leg of the project.

Dakota Access, LLC, in a brief filed Monday morning, calls the tribe’s motion “a last-ditch desperation throw to the end zone” that ”could not conceivably meet the required showing of irreparable harm needed to support a restraining order or preliminary injunction.”

Last week, the Cheyenne River Sioux filed a motion for a restraining order, claiming that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ granting an easement for Dakota Access to build and operate the pipeline at Lake Oahe was “entirely unlawful” and that the river crossing violates the Tribes’ rights to free exercise of religion. The pipeline would “desecrate the waters upon which the Cheyenne River Sioux tribal members rely for their most important religious practices” the tribe wrote in court papers.

The Standing Rock Sioux later joined the motion, with its tribal chairman, Dave Archambault, II, writing it is “vitally important to our people that our rights be heard by this court before Dakota Access drills under Lake Oahe.”

Arguing against the claim that the project would violate the Cheyenne River tribe’s religious freedom, Dakota Access attorney William S. Scherman said in Monday’s brief that this allegation, which had not previously been raised in the lawsuit, comes far too late in the process.

While the company has ”the greatest respect for the religious beliefs and traditions of Cheyenne River and the other tribes,” there is no need for a restraining order to protect those interests, Scherman wrote.

The company further asserts that any further delays in completing the pipeline would cost it tens of millions of dollars, deprive the public of tax revenue and require oil producers in North Dakota to continue shipping crude by less safe methods, according to the court documents.

When the Army Corps granted Dakota Access the easement for the pipeline to cross federally-owned land at Land Oahe, it reversed a December decision under the Obama administration to withhold the permission pending completion of an environmental impact statement, a process that could have taken years.

President Trump, in contrast, on his second weekday in office signed a presidential memorandum toward advancing approval of the pipeline crossing, declaring that its completion was in the national interest.

“I don’t even think it was controversial,” Trump said of his decision during informal remarks at the White House last week. “I haven’t had one call. Usually if I do something, it’s like bedlam. I haven’t had one call, from anybody.”

“I think everybody is going to be happy in the end,” the president said.

Along with the pipeline owner, the Army Corps is also opposing the request for a restraining order, arguing that the tribes have failed to show any evidence of immediate harm that would result from the construction of the pipeline through which no oil will flow or at least another 53 days.

If the tribes are unsuccessful in their pursuit of the restraining order, they are expected to ask the judge to expedite their lawsuit challenging the pipeline so that it can be resolved before oil starts flowing.

