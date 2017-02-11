South Dakota GOP to elect party leader today



PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s dominant political party is set to vote for its next leader in the first contested GOP chair race in recent memory.

Incumbent Chairwoman Pam Roberts and former state Sen. Dan Lederman are competing for the party’s vote Saturday. Both candidates want to serve as the party’s banner-carrier, responsible for fundraising and managing staff as state Republicans prepare for another busy election season next year.

The party chair is typically recruited by the governor and spots usually go uncontested, but this year is an anomaly. Gov. Dennis Daugaard has come out in support of Roberts, along with U.S. Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem. Lederman has the support of Republican National Committee members Sandye Kading and Ried Holien.