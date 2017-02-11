NEW: Titan Machinery closing dealerships in Milbank, Redfield



WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) – Titan Machinery Inc. is closing 15 dealerships, including stores in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, as part of a restructuring plan.

The West Fargo-based company is consolidating those stores with nearby Titan dealerships. Titan says customers will still be able to get parts, service rental and support at those stores that remain open.

Stores affected include Redwood Falls and Thief River Falls in Minnesota along with Arthur, Kintyre, Kulm and Mayville in North Dakota and Milbank and Redfield, South Dakota. Other closings are planned in Iowa and Nebraska.

Chief marketing officer Jeff Bowman says the company is working to serve customers better and become more efficient.

Titan runs a network of agricultural and construction equipment dealerships. The restructuring plan is expected to be completed by the end of July.