Authorities identify man killed while hunting coyotes in North Dakota

EDGELEY, N.D. (AP) – A Minnesota man has died in an accidental shooting while hunting coyotes in North Dakota.

LaMoure County Sheriff Bob Fernandes says 57-year-old Ron Rechtzigel of Cannon Falls, Minnesota, was hunting near Edgeley when he died Tuesday.

Fernandes says Rechtzigel was hunting coyotes with two other men in a field. The sheriff says the weather was poor, with blowing and drifting snow, but he won’t say if the victim accidentally shot himself with his own rifle or was shot by one of the other men.