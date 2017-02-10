Widow of South Dakota man sues FAA over 2014 plane crash near Highmore

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The widow of a South Dakota man who was killed in a plane crash in 2014 is blaming the Federal Aviation Administration for the accident.

Natalie Rau says in a federal lawsuit that the FAA failed to ensure that a South Dakota wind farm had lighted turbines and the agency neglected to diagram the farm on aeronautical charts. She’s seeking unspecified damages.

Rau’s husband, Logan, of Java, was a passenger on the single-engine Piper that went down after colliding with a turbine while attempting a nighttime descent into the Highmore airport. All four people aboard the plane were killed.

The lawsuit says the FAA’s aeronautical charts were not up to date at the time of the crash.

Government attorneys did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.