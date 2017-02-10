Thune calls cabinet nomination process, “difficult” (AUDIO)

2-10-2017

WASHINGTON, D.C.–The US Senate has confirmed several of President Trumps Cabinet nominees this week. None of those nominated got through without sharp debate.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was silenced by Senate rule during the debate over Jeff Sessions nomination for Attorney General.

South Dakota Senator John Thune says it has been a difficult process…..

Thune says most Presidents get the benefit of the doubt on cabinet picks…..

Thune says the process changed a few years ago, which leads to the disagreements….

Debate has not yet started on the nomination of Sonny Perdue as Agriculture Secretary.