SDSU holds town hall meetings on President Trump’s executive order travel ban (AUDIO)

2-10-2017

BROOKINGS, S.D.–President Trump’s travel ban executive order is having an impact in Brookings.



The order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U-S for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

The 9th Circuit Court on Thursday declined to block a lower-court ruling that suspended President Trump’s ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn…

Dunn says they also have a number of faculty members from other countries. Dunn says, of course, not all the students and faculty are directly impacted…

SDSU held a town hall meeting on the topic Wednesday night. It went for two hours and Dunn says it was very positive. It’s the second meeting he’s had with students and faculty on the topic…

He says it was a chance to offer support…

The case could go all the way to the Supreme Court.