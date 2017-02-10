Ohio State Student Found Shot to Death, Police Ask for Help in Investigation

iStock/Thinkstock(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Police in Ohio are asking for help as they investigate the shooting death of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes, a senior at Ohio State University who was set to graduate this spring.

Tokes, a psychology student from Florida, was last seen leaving work in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday evening. Friends reported her missing on Thursday, police in Grove City, Ohio, said in a Facebook statement Friday.

Her body was found on Thursday near an entrance to a park in Grove City, which is about 12 miles away from OSU, the police said.

Tokes was shot and the “investigation is being addressed as a homicide,” the Grove City police said.

Police found Tokes’ car in Columbus.

OSU said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened” to learn of Tokes’ death.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to her family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this extremely difficult time,” the statement said. “Counseling and consultation services are available for those in need of support.”

Grove City police added on Facebook, “Please keep the family of Reagan in your thoughts and help us locate who is responsible for this.”

Police urge anyone with information to call Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.