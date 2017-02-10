Ohio Investigators Warn of Drug Overdoses

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Investigators in Ohio are warning of overdoses related to marijuana laced with an opioid.

On Wednesday, the Painesville Township Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that it had “been called to 3 unresponsive person calls in the last 12 hours.”

“The common denominator appears to be marijuana laced with an unknown opiate,” the fire department said. “The victims are unaware they are using anything other than marijuana but are overdosing like they had used heroin or fentanyl.”

Investigators are trying to determine if the recent rash of overdoses is related to 14 overdose deaths last weekend in Cuyahoga County — the result of cocaine mixed with heroin or fentanyl.

