NEW: Bartels supports gun bill governor says he’ll veto (AUDIO)

February 10, 2017 Featured Slider, Local News Leave a reply

Hugh Bartels 500 x 380

 

 

2-10-2017

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard says that he would veto bills that would allow guns in the Capitol and let people carry concealed handguns without a permit.
The Republican governor praised South Dakota’s “reasonable” gun laws Thursday, saying that some states are much more restrictive. Daugaard’s position is a steep obstacle to the lawmakers pushing the bills.

Earlier this week, the House voted 46-to-20 in support of the Capitol carry gun bill, sending it to the Senate.

Hugh Bartels is a first term Republican Representative from Watertown…

 

And that they did. Bartels was one of the “yes” votes…

 

Bartels says his support of the bill is not a reflection of how he feels the State Patrol is doing in providing Capitol security…


Republican Rep. Lynne DiSanto, sponsor of a constitutional carry bill, says Daugaard would be going against the will of his constituents in South Dakota if he vetoes the bill.