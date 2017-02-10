NEW: Bartels supports gun bill governor says he’ll veto (AUDIO)

2-10-2017

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard says that he would veto bills that would allow guns in the Capitol and let people carry concealed handguns without a permit.

The Republican governor praised South Dakota’s “reasonable” gun laws Thursday, saying that some states are much more restrictive. Daugaard’s position is a steep obstacle to the lawmakers pushing the bills.

Earlier this week, the House voted 46-to-20 in support of the Capitol carry gun bill, sending it to the Senate.

Hugh Bartels is a first term Republican Representative from Watertown…

And that they did. Bartels was one of the “yes” votes…

Bartels says his support of the bill is not a reflection of how he feels the State Patrol is doing in providing Capitol security…