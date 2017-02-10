“Fifty Shades Darker” and “John Wick: Chapter 2” Among This Week's New Movie Releases

Keanu Reeves in “John Wick: Chapter 2”; Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate(NEW YORK) — Here’s a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Fifty Shades Darker — In the sequel to 2015’s Fifty Shade of Grey, Jamie Dornan reprises his role as Christian Grey, who wrestles with his inner demons, while Anastasia Steele — played once again by Dakota Johnson — confronts his jealous ex-girlfriend. Rated R.

* John Wick: Chapter 2 — The sequel to 2014’s John Wick again features Keanu Reeves as the legendary hitman, who this time is forced out of retirement by a former associate — played by Laurence Fishburne — to pay a debt, and discovers that a large bounty has been put on his life. Rated R.

* The LEGO Batman Movie — Will Arnett reprises his voice role of Batman/Bruce Wayne, which he provided for the first LEGO Movie. This time, he tries to raise a boy he adopted, aka Robin, while dealing with the criminals of Gotham City. Other voices include Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes and Zack Galifianakis. Rated PG.

Opening in limited release:

* A United Kingdom — Selma‘s David Oyelowo and Gone Girl‘s Rosamund Pike star in this film based on the true story of Prince Seretse Khama of Botswana, who caused an international stir when he married a white woman from London in the late 1940s. Rated PG-13.

