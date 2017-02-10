BREAKING: No injuries in gymansium fire at Sisseton elementary school (AUDIO)

February 10, 2017 Featured Slider, Local News Leave a reply

Wally Leipart 500 x 380

 

 

2-10-2017

Mike Tanner–KWAT Radio News

 

SISSETON, S.D. (KWAT)–Elementary school students will typically practice fire drills a few times a year, and those drills came in handy today in Sisseton.

 

A fire broke out this morning in the gymnasium at Westside Elementary School, forcing students and staff to evacuate the building. There are about 500 students who attend classes in the K-through-5th grade building. 

 

Wally Leipart (pictured) is the Sisseton School District Superintendent…..

 

 

He says they’re still trying to get a handle on the amount of damage…..

 

 

Leipart says the students and staff evacuated the building and walked to a nearby church….

 

 

Leipart says he’s not sure when classes will resume at Westside Elementary. He says parent-teacher conferences scheduled for Monday and Tuesday nights will be rescheduled. 