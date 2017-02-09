Wismer’s animal seizure bill defeated by House committee



PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s House Judiciary Committee has voted 10-2 to kill a bill that would have allowed state authorities to recover some costs in seizures of neglected animals.

The proposal would have required owners to post a bond to pay back all costs of caring for their animals.

Sponsors said the bill came after two large seizures of abused animals in the state last year, including the impoundment of 810 wild horses in Lantry.

Rep. Susan Wismer, a Democrat from Britton (pictured), says the two counties that took over care of the horses would be $200,000 in debt if an out-of-state rescue organization hadn’t stepped in.

Opponents say the bill didn’t offer protection for innocent owners and would have discriminated against those who couldn’t afford bond payments.