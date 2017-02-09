Thune supports nomination of DeVos as U.S. Education Secretary (AUDIO)

2-9-2017

WASHINGTON, D.C.–South Dakota Senator John Thune was among the fifty Republican Senators that voted to support the nomination of Betsy DeVos as US Education Department Secretary.

The tie vote was broken in favor of DeVos by Vice President Mike Pence.

Thune says he liked what DeVos said about local control…..

Thune says DeVos will be in charge of implementing new federal education policy…..

DeVos contributed millions of dollars to republican Senators, including over seventeen thousand dollars to Thune’s campaign fund. Thune says that is not unusual, and doesn’t have an impact on his votes…..

DeVos was a controversial appointment by President Trump, with no experience in public schools.