South Dakota Senate Education Committee kills Pre-K pilot program bill (AUDIO)

2-9-2017

PIERRE, S.D. –The South Dakota Senate Education committee killed a bill today that would have established an early childhood education pilot program.

Bill Sponsor Billie Sutton of Burke (pictured) says studies show kids in early education do better later in life….

The bill called for a one time, five-million-dollar appropriation to set up the programs.

Kelsey Roth with the Bureau of Finance and Management says they were concerned with the financial impact…..

Senator Jeff Monroe of Pierre made the motion to send the bill to the 41st day……….

The committee voted 6-TO-1 to effectively kill the bill.