Pair of Minnesota lawmakers say it’s time to legalize marijuana for recreational use







ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A pair of Minnesota Democrats says it’s time for the state to legalize recreational marijuana use.

The state passed a tightly controlled medical marijuana law in 2014. It bans using the plant form, and is only available to residents with a handful of severe conditions.

Rep. Jon Applebaum of Minnetonka (pictured) said Wednesday he’s planning a bill that would make Minnesota the ninth state allowing recreational sales and use of the drug. Rep. Tina Liebling took a different route, proposing putting the question to voters through a constitutional amendment.

Both proposals stand little chance of passing the Republican-controlled Legislature. And Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton says he won’t support legalizing marijuana.

Applebaum says Minnesotans attitudes toward marijuana are shifting and the success with legalization in other states shows it’s time to start a conversation.