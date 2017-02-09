Broken water line floods North Dakota shopping mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A broken water line has flooded a large portion of an indoor shopping mall in Bismarck.

The leak started in the eastern side of Kirkwood Mall on Wednesday but quickly spread across the carpeted floor as shop owners and workers watched and others sandbagged and mopped entrances.

Mall officials say the leak was detected quickly but the valves to shut off the water were frozen and closing them took two hours.

The Scheels sporting goods store was unaffected but supplied pumps from their store. Local carpet cleaners were also called in to help pump out water.

The south end of the mall will be closed while the carpet is removed and the affected areas are re-floored. Stores with outdoor entrances will stay open.