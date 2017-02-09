Authorities seek help in finding missing Waubay man

2-9-2017

Mike Tanner–KWAT Radio News

PIERRE, S.D. –State and local authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a Waubay man whose been missing for more than two months.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says 50 year-old Markus David Evans was last seen on December 2, 2016 in the late evening hours leaving a residence in Ortley. It’s believed Evans was returning to the Enemy Swim Housing Complex where he lived.

Due to the unexplained circumstances surrounding his disappearance, law enforcement is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office at 605-698-7667.

Evans is described as a Native American male, 6 feet one inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with dark brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing only a t-shirt and blue jeans at the time of his disappearance.