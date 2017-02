iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — An explosion at a plant in western Louisiana has killed three people and injured several others Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. One person was reported missing.

The cause of the blast at the Packaging Corporation of America in Beauregard Parish was not immediately clear, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff said.

The area around the explosion is now secure, the sheriff added.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.