Supporters of now-repealed Measure 22 weighing their options (AUDIO)

2-8-2017

PIERRE, S.D.–With the passage of House Bill 1069, South Dakota legislators successfully repealed all the provisions of Initiated Measure 22, which was approved by voters last November. That measure provided for an ethics commission, and public financing of campaigns, among other issues. Legislators are now working on several replacement bills.

Doug Kronaizl of Vermillion is with “Represent South Dakota,” a group that backed Measure 22.

He says the new bills don’t include all the provisions that were in the initiated measure…..

Kronaizl says there is one bill that has merit….

Kronaizl says they are also watching bills that would change the petition process….

Kronaizl says they will wait until the end of the session before they decide what their options are.