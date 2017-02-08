South Dakota legislative panel passes bill delaying initiative start date

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A state House committee has approved a bill that would move back the date that voter-approved ballot initiatives take effect in South Dakota.

The House State Affairs Committee voted today to send the bill to the chamber’s floor. It has already passed through the Senate.

The measure would change the start date for constitutional amendments, ballot initiatives and referred laws to the July 1 after the election.

It comes after initiatives including a crime victims’ rights constitutional amendment and a government ethics overhaul caused confusion for officials when provisions took effect shortly after Election Day.

Republican Rep. Mike Stevens, a sponsor of the bill, says current law doesn’t give officials enough time to implement measures passed by the people. Democrats opposed the bill, saying July 1 is too much of a delay.