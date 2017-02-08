Plane Flies Too Close to Air Force One Near Palm Beach

iStock/Thinkstock(PALM BEACH, Fla.) — An aircraft in Florida flew closer than it should have to Air Force One on Friday, sources told ABC News.

The plane was approaching Palm Beach and should have maintained a separation of at least three nautical miles from President Trump’s plane, which was en route to his Mar-a-Lago estate for the weekend.

Though the proximity of the two aircraft was not confirmed, one source said they made visual contact with one another and there was no danger of a collision.

The president’s plane, a Boeing 737, is considered the “flying White House” and airspace around it, while the president is on board, is carefully monitored.

Officials are investigating the reasons behind the “loss of separation” incident, which will likely include interviews of pilots and controllers.

