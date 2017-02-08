NEW: North Dakota governor applauding decision to allow completion of oil pipeline



BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is applauding the Army’s decision to allow completion of the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

But Burgum says his “top priority” remains public safety and the cleanup of an area near the pipeline route where hundreds and sometimes thousands of pipeline opponents have camped since last summer.

The Standing Rock Sioux have led the protests. The tribe through a contractor is cleaning up tons of garbage before spring flooding can wash debris into area rivers. The Army Corps of Engineers has notified remaining protesters that the government-owned land will be closed Feb. 22.

Burgum says if the area isn’t cleaned up, it could be “an ecological disaster.”

The Army notified Congress Tuesday it will end study of the pipeline’s disputed Missouri River crossing in North Dakota, and allow construction to proceed.