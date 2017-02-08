Minnesota Twins sign veteran outfielder Drew Stubbs to minor league deal

2-8-2017

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.–The Minnesota Twins added to their outfield depth Tuesday by agreeing to a contract with Drew Stubbs. It’s a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training.

Stubbs was the eighth overall pick in the 2006 draft by the Cincinnati Reds. The 32 year-old Texas native played in 59 games last season with the Braves, Rangers and Orioles, hitting three home runs and stealing nine bases in 10 attempts.

Stubbs is expected to compete for a backup outfield spot with the Twins. His career statistics can be found here http://www.baseball-reference.com/players/s/stubbdr01.shtml.