EDGELEY, N.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a man hunting coyotes in LaMoure County has died of an accidental shooting.

Sheriff Bob Fernandes says the man was with two others hunting northeast of Edgeley Tuesday. Fernandes says the 57-year-old man died at the scene. The sheriff says the victim is not from North Dakota and that the shooting does not appear to be suspicious.

The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner in Bismarck.