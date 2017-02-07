Two men arrested following gun-related call north of Watertown

2-7-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell says two men were arrested following an incident involving a gun late last week.

It began when deputies responded to a call of a weapons violation north of Watertown on 455th Avenue.

It was reported that an ex-boyfriend was chasing someone at a high rate of speed southbound toward Watertown. It was reported that the ex-boyfriend had brandished a weapon during the chase at pointed it at the reporting party’s vehicle.

Deputies pulled over the suspect’s vehicle, a white Pontiac Grand Am, in rural Codington County. The driver, 28 year-old Joe Monnens of Watertown, was arrested for Reckless Driving and Resisting Arrest.

A passenger, 48 year-old Troy Rowland of Watertown, was arrested for Domestic Aggravated Assault. Rowland was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.