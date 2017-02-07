Trailer for Marvel's “Iron Fist” Trailer Introduces Martial Arts Master Danny Rand

Netflix – 2016(NEW YORK) — The first trailer for Marvel’s Iron Fist — the latest show from the producers of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage — has arrived.

In the clip, we’re introduced to Danny Rand, played by Game of Thrones veteran Finn Jones. Disheveled and shoeless at the clip’s start, he’s shown trying to get his dirty foot in the door at his family’s office building. Security tries to stop him, but he makes quick work of them with a series of rapid-fire martial arts moves.

The snippet then gets into Rand’s origins: as a boy, he was the lone survivor of a plane crash in the mountains of Asia that killed his parents. The 10-year-old is then taken in by monks and trained in martial arts, eventually becoming a master. And as comic fans know, Rand eventually comes to wield a mystical, super-powered punch that gives the show its name.

In the trailer, Rand, who was presumed dead, returns to New York City to find that someone else wants to run his family’s company, and a criminal syndicate — originally seen in Daredevil — is taking over the city.

Rosario Dawson reprises her role as Claire Temple, the nurse who romanced both Daredevil and Luke Cage. She urges Iron Fist to take on the city’s criminals, to which he replies, “I’ve been training my whole life for this.”

Rand joins together with another martial artist, Colleen Wing, played by Jessica Henwick, and they kick and punch their way through the rest of the trailer. It ends with Rand unleashing the power of the Iron Fist, turning a floor into toothpicks.

Iron Fist is out on March 17 on Netflix. All four Marvel title characters will join together in the Netflix series The Defenders later this year.

