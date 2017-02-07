South Dakota lawmakers make move to ban powdered alcohol



PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Senate committee unanimously passed a bill Tuesday to outlaw the sale, manufacture or possession of powdered alcohol, commonly known as Palcohol, in South Dakota.

Powdered alcohol is currently not sold in South Dakota, and is banned in nearly 30 other states. But lawmakers worry that age restrictions on buying alcohol wouldn’t apply to powdered alcohol if it were available and could be sold to minors.

Bill sponsor Sen. Jack Kolbeck (pictured), a Republican from Sioux Falls, says powdered alcohol is easily concealable because it comes in small pouches much like Kool-Aid and could be abused by kids in school or sporting events.