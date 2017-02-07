South Dakota House committee passing human trafficking bill (AUDIO)

2-7-2017

PIERRE, S.D.–The South Dakota House Judiciary Committee passed a bill that lowers the standard to prove human trafficking. The bill would eliminate the need to prove the use of force, fraud or coercion in trafficking of minors.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says the numbers are on the rise…..

Jackley says they have made a number of arrests on those type of charges….

Jay Rezac of Sioux Falls appeared before the panel, telling them about his daughter who was trafficked….

Rezac says his daughter was recruited right out of Lincoln High School…..

The bill passed out of committee on a 13-0 vote, with a “do pass” recommendation.