Redwood Falls man killed in head-on crash in Renville County, Minnesota

February 7, 2017 Featured Slider, Local News Leave a reply

 

Minnesota State Patrol 500 x 380 

 

 

2-7-2017

Mike Tanner–KWAT Radio News 

 

RENVILLE, Minn. (KWAT)—A Redwood Falls man was killed Monday morning in a head-on crash on  U.S. Highway 71 in Renville County, Minnesota.

 

The State Patrol says 46 year-old Todd Michael Serbus was northbound when he collided with a southbound semi driven by 56 year-old Daryl Erickson of Willmar.

 

Serbus was taken to Redwood Area Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 

Erickson was taken to the same hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

 

The crash was reported just before 5:30 Monday morning.