Redwood Falls man killed in head-on crash in Renville County, Minnesota

2-7-2017

Mike Tanner–KWAT Radio News

RENVILLE, Minn. (KWAT)—A Redwood Falls man was killed Monday morning in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 71 in Renville County, Minnesota.

The State Patrol says 46 year-old Todd Michael Serbus was northbound when he collided with a southbound semi driven by 56 year-old Daryl Erickson of Willmar.

Serbus was taken to Redwood Area Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Erickson was taken to the same hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported just before 5:30 Monday morning.