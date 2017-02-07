NEW: Craig Morgan booked for Milbank concert this summer (AUDIO)

2-7-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

MILBANK, S.D. (KWAT)—A family tragedy caused last summer’s Lake Farley Summer Event series concert in Milbank to be cancelled. But this year, they’re hoping for better luck.

Laura Kelly is the event director for the Milbank Area Chamber of Commerce….

Craig Morgan was forced to cancel the Milbank show just days before it was scheduled, after his 19 year-old son tragically drowned in Tennessee.

Kelly says Morgan’s people reached out to them to make good on the show they couldn’t do last year. And she says he’s a perfect fit for the crowd they’re looking to attract…..

Morgan, a U.S. Army veteran, reached the top of the country charts in 2004 with the hit single, “That’s What I Love About Sunday.” His other hit songs include, “Almost Home,” Red Neck Yacht Club,” “Little Bit Of Life, ” “Bonfire” and “International Harvester.”

Discounted tickets for the show can be purchased today….

Show time is 7:30 p.m. on July 22nd. Tickets can be purchased online here https://milbankevents.ticketspice.com/lake-farley-country-concert.

Kelly says they’ll also hold a rock concert in early September. More details on that will be announced at a later date.