Minnesota lawmakers propose legislation to ban cellphone use while driving

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Several state lawmakers are proposing legislation that bans cellphone use while driving, with the exception of hands-free devices.

Democrat Rep. Frank Hornstein says more and more accidents are the result of distracted driving. He says this law would save lives and prevent injuries. Hornstein is co-authoring the bill with Republican Rep. Mark Uglem.

If the bill passes, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says Minnesota would join 14 other states and Washington, D.C. that have a “hands free” law. Minnesota has banned texting while driving since 2008. All but four states have similar texting bans.