2-7-2017

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)–Memorial services will be held this week for longtime Watertown Judge Dale Bradshaw.

Services will be Friday morning at 10:30 at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Watertown.

Visitation will be at the church Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Bradshaw retired from the bench in 1994 after serving as the presiding judge in South Dakota’s Third Circuit.

Bradshaw passed away Sunday at Jenkins Living Center. He was 91.