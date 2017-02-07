Matt Damon Sneaked Onto “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Disguised as Tom Brady

ABC – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — When a five-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback asks to be on your late night show, you let him on, but that led to a grievous “security breach” at Jimmy Kimmel Live: Kimmel’s “archenemy” Matt Damon getting on the show Monday evening.

Kimmel welcomed “Tom Brady” on stage, and the athlete ran out fully dressed in his Patriots uniform, complete with helmet. After a brief interview, Kimmel wondered why “Brady” wouldn’t take off his helmet…and that’s when the host exposed, as he put it on Twitter, “a snake.”

The crowd roared as Damon’s face appeared under the bucket, and he triumphantly exclaimed “TOUCHDOWN!” for violating Kimmel’s long-running “ban” against him.

“I won the Super Bowl and I won your stupid show!” he added.

“You’re not on the show, because you’re not on the couch,” Kimmel shouted back, before calling his head of security Guillermo to dispatch Damon — which he did, after getting an autograph from “Tom Brady.”

