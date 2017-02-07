“Hidden Figures” Star Octavia Spencer Says She'll Be “One of the Greatest Producers in Hollywood”

ABC/Alex Scott(LOS ANGELES) — Octavia Spencer is ready to take on a new role in Hollywood: producer.

The Academy-Award winning actress revealed her aspirations during an interview with feminist icon Gloria Steinem at the third annual Makers Conference in California. During the conversation, shared by Forbes, Spencer explains that she’s ready to step behind the camera.

“The role I’m destined to play is to be one of the greatest producers in Hollywood,” Spencer explained during the two-day conference, aimed at highlighting female voices in various industries. “It’s also quite terrifying because it’s a huge undertaking, but I want to be a conduit for storytellers.”

Spencer has shown her storytelling abilities throughout her career, which includes her Oscar-Award winning performance in The Help and her latest role as African-American NASA mathematician Dorthy Vaughan in Hidden Figures. Spencer’s currently Oscar-nominated for that role.

Spencer says she’s now ready to share her creative vision with the world.

“I want the movies I produce to show a broader spectrum in the world of all shapes and sizes and religions,” she added. “But also compelling stories, because it is called show business.”

