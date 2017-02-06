Watertown Fire Rescue looking for new Children’s Safety Home (AUDIO)

2-6-2017
Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—Watertown Fire Rescue Chief Doug Kranz appeared before the city council at their meeting Monday night to pitch the idea of a new Children’s Safety House.
Kranz says it’s a tool meant to teach children about the importance of fire safety…….
Kranz says the problem with the current Children’s Safety House is that 25 years old, and it’s a two-story home….
Kranz says they’d like to build a new Children’s Safety Home at a cost of around $35,000. This one would be just a single-story home.
Kranz says they’ve already got about $9,500 in donations in hand. He says they’ll also explore whether they can get donated materials and labor to help reduce the cost of getting a new home.