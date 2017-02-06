New pizza concept coming to Watertown soon! (AUDIO)

2-6-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—A new pizza concept is coming to Watertown.

Karl and Emillie Larsen are opening a 1,000 Degree Neopolitan Pizzeria in the former Cherry Berry location near WalMart.

Emillie Larsen says it’s a, “build your own pizza” concept, with fresh ingredients. The pizza is baked in a 1,000 degree oven, and is ready in two minutes….

She calls it “fast casual” dining…..

The Larsens opened their first pizzeria in Brookings late last year, and decided Watertown would be a good spot for their second restaurant….

The Larsens are from Ortonville, Minnesota. They hope to have their Watertown location open in late February or early May.