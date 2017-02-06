NEW: Craig Morgan booked for Lake Farley Park concert in Milbank this summer

2-6-2017

Mike Tanner–KWAT Radio News

MILBANK, S.D. (KWAT)–Organizers of the Lake Farley Summer Event Series have announced their country concert for 2017.

Milbank Area Chamber of Commerce Event Director Laura Kelly announced via Facebook today that country singer Craig Morgan will perform at Lake Farley Park in Milbank on Saturday night July 22nd.

Morgan was also scheduled to play at Lake Farley last summer, but just days before the concert, he was forced to cancel the show following the tragic drowning death of his son in a lake near Nashville.

Craig Morgan is a U.S. Army veteran. He reached number one on the country charts in 2004 with the single, “That’s What I Love About Sunday.” His hits include, “Red Neck Yacht Club,” “Almost Home” and “International Harvester.”

Tickets for the Craig Morgan concert can be purchased online at this site https://milbankevents.ticketspice.com/lake-farley-country-concert