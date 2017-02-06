Gabel updates Watertown City Council on jail project (AUDIO)

2-6-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—There was some discussion at Monday night’s Watertown City Council work session about the appraised value of the City Auditorium and an adjacent parking lot just north of there.

The Codington County Justice Advisory Task Force has identified those sites as the possible location for a new county jail, if it’s approved by voters.

Watertown Mayor Steve Thorson told the audience the auditorium itself has been appraised at $650,000, and the land that makes up the parking lot just north of it has been valued at $462,000.

Codington County Commissioner Lee Gabel (pictured) gave the council an update on the planning for the jail project….

Councilwoman Beth Mantey asked Gabel if the parking lot next to the auditorium would provide enough space for a new jail, or if additional property in the neighborhood would need to be purchased…

The jail project is expected to go to a public vote in June.