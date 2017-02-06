Watertown Police Department releases year end report (AUDIO)

2-6-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—The Watertown Police Department has released its 2016 report.

Police Chief Lee McPeek says there were 21, 825 calls for service last year, down two percent from 2015, and down seven percent from the five year average…..

McPeek says they’ll look at hiring more officers in 2018 in areas of need….

There was a big jump in traffic citations written last year—up 23-percent from the year before. McPeek says that was due in part to a federally funded safety program addressing speeding and seat belt usage.

The entire year-end report can be read here http://www.watertownsd.us/index.aspx?nid=169.