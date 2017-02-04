Rare Holocaust Tapes Unearthed

Purestock/iStock/Thinkstock(AKRON, Ohio) – Rare wire recordings of Holocaust survivors are being heard for the first time thanks to researchers at the University of Akron.

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. teamed up with the university to create a new device that plays the tapes, which were gathered from 48 reels of wire which were acquired by the university from a French psychologist in 1965.

The tapes contain interviews of Holocaust survivors conducted following World War II in 1946 as well as folk songs sung in Yiddish and German.

Researchers say they are working on digitizing the material in addition to contributing to a collaboration with the Holocaust Museum.

