US Defends Release of 10-Year-Old Video Seized in Yemen Raid

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — In an unusual move, the U.S. military publicly released clips from a bomb-making video seized by Navy SEALS during a deadly raid last week on al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in Yemen. But U.S. Central Command promptly removed the video from the military’s video website after discovering it has been publicly available on the internet since 2007.

It is rare for the U.S. military to make public materials seized in intelligence-gathering raids, and U.S. Central Command (Centcom) says other materials seized in the raid are classified and will not be made public.

The video originally posted by Centcom on Friday is a short compilation of five longer videos found on a computer seized in the raid.

In a statement, Centcom described the video as “a series of detailed, do-it-yourself lessons intended for aspiring terrorist bomb-makers and included an exhortation to use those techniques to attack the West.”

But the video was taken down a few hours after it was posted online after internet chatter indicated that the video was from at least 2007. Centcom did not have an immediate comment on the removal of the video from a military video site.

A Pentagon spokesman said the age of the video should not matter because it demonstrates what AQAP’s intentions are.

“It does not matter when the video was made, that they had it, is still illustrative of who they are and what their intension are,” Capt. Jeff Davis, the Pentagon spokesman, told reporters after the video was taken off the web.

“There was significant actionable intelligence that they received and that continues to be the case.”

Most of the video shows a masked man wearing a white lab coat and boots speaking to the camera in front of what appears to be a classroom setting. Centcom said the video demonstrated the making of triacetone triperoxide, an explosive used in previous attacks, including those across the London mass-transit system in 2005 and the attempted attack by the would-be “shoe bomber” aboard an American Airlines flight in 2001.

The chemical compound is presumably what is in laboratory beakers shown in the video and the cause of the flashy chemical reaction shown at the end of the clip.

A Centcom statement said the videos are “a small sample of the sort of intelligence information that was obtained in the site exploitation mission against an al-Qa’eda in the Arabian Peninsula [AQAP] staging area, propaganda center, and logistics hub for AQAP’s terrorist network this past weekend.”

Centcom has also concluded that among the 14 al-Qaeda militants killed in the raid on a three-house compound in southern Yemen were two of the organization’s network leaders and facilitators.

It is now believed that Sultan al Dhahab and Abd-al-Ra’uf al-Dhahab were killed in the raid, the statement said, describing the two as “two longstanding AQAP operational planners and weapons experts.”

“The presence of terrorist leaders at the headquarters, along with several other AQAP personalities, is consistent with pre-strike assessments that the compound was used as a staging location, propaganda center, and logistics hub for AQAP’s terrorist network,” the statement said.

The release of the video clip comes two days after Centcom disclosed on Wednesday that the raid had “likely killed” some civilians, possibly including children, who were caught in the crossfire from aerial support provided by U.S. Cobra helicopter gunships. Centcom also said in the statement Wednesday that it continues investigating whether additional civilians may have been killed during the intense firefight between the SEALS and al-Qaeda fighters.

The firefight also killed a U.S. service member, Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens and wounded three of his fellow SEALS. On Thursday, the Navy posthumously promoted Owens from the rank of chief to senior chief.

“The videos are one example of the volumes of sensitive al-Qa’eda terror-planning information recovered during the operation,” said Col. John J. Thomas, U.S. Central Command spokesman, “What was captured from the site has already afforded insights into al-Qa’eda leadership, AQAP methods of exporting terror, and how they communicate.

“The raid was an aggressive move to bring us closer to understanding, tracking, and eradicating AQAP. The U.S. remains committed to eradicating the threats posed by these terrorists and denying them space and time to plot attacks.”

