2-3-2017

Mike Tanner–KWAT Radio News

MILBANK, S.D. (KWAT)—A town hall meeting on how to curb the growing use and abuse of methamphetamine is being held in Milbank tomorrow (Saturday).

It’s part of the statewide meth awareness campaign called, “Meth Changes Everything.”

Jeanne Pufahl-Ward is with the South Dakota Department of Social Services….

The meeting begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Milbank High School Theater. Rolls and coffee will be served, and it’s open to the public.