Super Bowl Sunday TV, for Non-Football Fans

Gene Page/AMC(NEW YORK) — Maybe you can’t stand the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons — or maybe you just hate football.

TV execs are counting on those hold-outs, and, as always, are trying to counter-program.

From Hoarders, to Cops, to the Puppy Bowl; cowboys and Indians and Kardashians, Deadline has compiled a handy alphabetical list of marathons of programming running on the day of that sportsball game of which you may have no interest.

A&E

Hoarders (1-7:30 PM)

AMC

The Walking Dead (5 AM-1 PM)

Animal Planet

Puppy Bowl XIII and repeats (3-11 PM)

BBC America

Star Trek (9 AM-11 PM)

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (12-9 PM)

Cartoon Network

The Amazing World of Gumball (7 AM-6 PM)

Comedy Central

South Park (2-7:30 PM)

Discovery

Alaskan Bush People (1 PM-midnight)

E!

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian (3-7 PM)

Esquire

Parks and Recreation (3 p.m. to 4 a.m.)

Food Network

Worst Cooks in America (2-8 PM)

GSN

Family Feud (3-9 PM)

Hallmark

Kitten Bowl IV (9 AM-6 PM)

History

American Pickers (1 PM-1 AM)

HLN

Forensic Files (1 p.m.-3 a.m.)

Investigation Discovery

Dateline marathon (1 PM-3 AM)

INSP

Bonanza (2 PM-1 AM)

Ion

White Collar (9 AM-1 AM)

MSNBC

Lockup (2 PM-2 AM)

MTV

Friends (3-5 PM)

Ridiculousness (5-8 PM)

Nat Geo Wild

Fish Bowl IV (1-6 PM)

National Geographic Channel

Brain Games (3-9 PM)

Pop

The Ghost Whisperer (10 AM-7 PM)

ReelzChannel

Gangsters: America’s Most Evil (3-9 PM)

Spike

Cops (8 AM-10 PM)

Sundance Channel

Law & Order (3-9 PM)

TBS

Shrek marathon (3-9 p.m.)

Travel Channel

Food Paradise (8 AM-10 PM)

TruTV

Impractical Jokers (7 AM-1 AM)

TV Land

Reba (1-5:30 PM)

USA

Law & Order: SVU (7 AM-8 PM)

VH1

Rock of Love with Bret Michaels (all day)

Viceland

Bong Appetit (3-8:30 PM)

WE tv

CSI: Miami (7 AM-2 AM)

WGN America

Reba (7 AM-8 PM)

