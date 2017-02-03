Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Enjoy a Romantic Date in London

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images(LONDON) — Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle enjoyed a romantic date in London on this week.

The prince and the Suits actress exited Soho House hand-in-hand following a night out.

The private, members-only club is reportedly where they were first introduced last summer.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry spotted on sweet date with girlfriend Meghan Markle https://t.co/vjfHigNUy6 pic.twitter.com/6FuhfMWP8U — The Sun (@TheSun) February 2, 2017

Markle, 35, has been on a break from her acting commitments and has been nearly inseparable from Harry, 32, since the holiday season.

Last month, Markle spent time in India for the charity World Vision before returning to London. Since then, the actress and her prince have reportedly been spending time together in his cottage at Kensington Palace.

And though they enjoy cooking together and going out on low-key dates with friends, Harry has continued his humanitarian endeavors, too.

On Wednesday, “The Prince of Hearts,” as he’s known, launched Time to Talk Day with a visit to the London Ambulance Service as he continues to promote mental health awareness with his brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate, for their charity, Heads Together.

