French Soldier Shoots Knife-Wielding Attacker Near Louvre in Paris

ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images(PARIS) — A French soldier on duty at the Carrousel du Louvre shopping mall in Paris opened fire Friday morning on a man who attempted to attack him with a knife, ABC News has learned.

The attacked was seriously injured, and the soldier was hit on the arm.

France’s Ministry of the Interior tweeted in French that a “serious” security incident occurred near the Louvre Museum.

The area surrounding the Louvre is being evacuated.

A photo posted to Twitter (below) shows how traffic on Rue de Rivoli was brought to a standstill following the attack.

As of 10:22 a.m. local time, Paris transit officials tweeted that the Palais Royal Louvre Museum subway stop was closed due to a “security measure.”

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

