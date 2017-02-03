As Prairie Lakes Wellness Center construction winds down, Watertown officials turn attention toward ice arena (AUDIO)

2-3-2017

Mike Tanner–KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)–City officials are eyeing an early March opening of the new $20 million Prairie Lakes Wellness Center in Watertown.

But they’ve already been planning for another big construction project—a new two-sheet ice arena.

Mayor Steve Thorson says they’re getting close to putting a final cost on that proposed project….

They’d like to hold the price around that $8 million mark…..

The arena would have a seating capacity of around 1,900, and be built next to the new five-diamond softball complex that’ll open in southeast Watertown this spring.

Thorson says they’ve been able to keep costs in check to get these projects done….

As for the Prairie Lakes Wellness Center, the mayor says it wasn’t built to be a revenue-producer for the city. It was more about a “quality of life” addition to the community….