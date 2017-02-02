South Dakota lawmakers send Daugaard full repeal of Measure 22 (AUDIO)

2-2-2017

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

PIERRE, S.D. (KWAT)—A broad-based measure that was approved by South Dakota voters in November has been thrown into the trash can by South Dakota lawmakers in Pierre.

Both the House and Senate have passed a bill calling for the full repeal of Initiated Measure 22. It’s been sent to Governor Daugaard, who says he supports it.

Measure 22 created an ethics commission, public campaign funding and limits on lobbyist gifts to lawmakers.

Senator Brock Greenfield of Clark (pictured) authored the repeal bill, and says the campaign for Measure 22 was based on lies and innuendo.

Senator John Wiik of Big Stone City agrees…..

Measure 22 won the support of 51-percent of voters. Now that it appears it’ll be repealed, Wiik says it’s important he and his colleagues replace it with something that is constitutional….

Rick Weiland of Sioux Falls campaigned in support of Measure 22, and he’s disappointed lawmakers are making it disappear….

Not all Republicans were in support of repealing Measure 22. Republican Senator Lance Russell of Hot Springs called it the most, “repugnant display of raw partisan political power” he’s ever seen.