Nikki Haley Points Finger at Russia at UN Security Council Meeting

Photo by Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — In her first remarks at a United Nations Security Council meeting, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley condemned Russian activity in Ukraine.

“I must condemn the aggressive actions of Russia,” she said. “We do want to better our relations with Russia, however the dire situation in eastern Ukraine is one that demands clear and strong condemnation of Russian actions.”

She called for an end to Russian occupation of Crimea, and that sanctions related to that occupation would not be lifted until control of the peninsula is returned to Ukraine.

As for the violence, Haley said “this escalation…must stop.”

