South Dakota House votes to repeal Initiated Measure 22 (AUDIO)

1-25-2017

PIERRE, S.D.–The South Dakota House passed a bill repealing voter-approved Initiated Measure 22 but not without spirited debate from both sides of the issue.

Minority leader Representative Spencer Hawley of Brookings says repealing the measure is wrong….

House Speaker Mark Mickelson closed the debate urging passage….

The final vote was 54-13 in favor of repeal. That’s more than the two-thirds needed to pass a measure with an emergency clause.

House Bill 1069 dismantles the ballot initiative that created an ethics commission, public campaign funding and limitations on lobbyist gifts to lawmakers. It now goes on to the state senate for consideration.